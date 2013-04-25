Suarez bite: "I've seen worse"
Once again, ESPN have posed a trio of FourFourTwo readers' topical questions in an exclusive addendum to their Press Pass show Ã¢ÂÂ this week, former US international defender Janusz Michallik answers the following posers:
- Is Suarez's bite the worst thing you've seen on a football pitch?
- Is Europe entering a new period of German and Spanish dominance?
- Which European player would you like to see switch to the MLS?
