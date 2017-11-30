Swansea's Renato Sanches mistakenly hits Carabao Cup logo with horrible misplaced pass
The Bayern Munich loanee embarrassed himself with a particularly woeful ball at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night
Portuguese midfielder Sanches has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since making his highly anticipated move from Bayern in the summer.
The 20-year-old midfielder is yet to show the kind of form that wowed onlookers at Euro 2016 and earned him his big move to Bavaria, and showed a troubling lack of confidence against Chelsea on Wednesday night.
The youngster's woes were perfectly encapsulated by his mistaking of the Carabao Cup logo for a player in west London.
The reaction of manager Paul Clement is priceless, but the Swans chief did have some encouraging words for his midfielder following the 1-0 defeat in which Sanches was substituted for Leroy Fer in the second half.
"He wasn't injured," Clement told reporters. "He had a poor half, didn't he?
"I feel for him because he's a very talented player. I don't think in any of the games he's played this year he's showed the talent he has.
"He's a player struggling for confidence, struggling for form. We believe we're the right environment to try to get him out of that."
See also...
Andre Villas-Boas quits Chinese side Shanghai SIPG to race in Dakar Rally
Watch: Jordan FA Cup matches descends into farce as FIVE players are sent off in last 18 minutes
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.