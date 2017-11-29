Andre Villas-Boas quits Chinese side Shanghai SIPG to race in Dakar Rally

The 40-year-old manager has a passion for motorsports which likely comes from his uncle, who took part in the rally in 1982.

The Portuguese coach thought of taking on the course with a motorbike – but after being discouraged, he will instead drive a Toyota Hilux in the 15-day rally, which begins on January 6 in Peru and goes through Bolivia, with the finish point in Argentina on January 20.

He won't be doing it alone, though, as he teams up with fellow Portuguese Ruben Faria as his co-driver.

“I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year’s preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car,” Villas-Boas told reporters.

“So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am...”

See also...

Watch: Jordan FA Cup matches descends into farce as FIVE players are sent off in last 18 minutes

Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis effortlessly solves Rubik's Cube on Spanish chat show

​In Other News...