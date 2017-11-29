Watch: Jordan FA Cup matches descends into farce as FIVE players are sent off in last 18 minutes

In the 68th minute, Anas Al-Jbarat scored Al-Faisaly's second goal of the match as they were mounting a comeback from 3-1 down.

But it was his strike that also triggered the first three of five red cards in a ludicrous finale.

Al-Faisaly's Mohammed Shishani and Ahli's Walid Ziad and Yazan Thalji were all sent off when a scuffle ensued after Al-Jbarat's goal hit the net.

The match took an even more bizarre turn in the 87th minute as Al-Faisaly's Rwad Khizaran was shown a second yellow, having scored a dramatic equaliser to level the tie at 3-3.

Khizaran appeared to elbow Al Ahli's Obaida Al-Samarneh as he ran with the ball back to the halfway line. Al-Samarneh did appear to push Khizaran, though, so he was also sent down the tunnel.

In a game filled with drama and controversy, nine-man Al-Faisaly completed their remarkable comeback with a headed goal in seventh minute of injury time, before the home fans spilled onto the pitch in jubilation.

Enjoy the highlights below – not bad for a group stage match.

