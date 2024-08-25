The best Belgian players ever

The legendary Enzo Scifo, one of the biggest Belgian stars of the 80s and 90s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium is not the biggest of countries, but that hasn't stopped it from producing some top players over the years.

From the years before the Second World War, to the first and second Belgian 'Golden Generations', our list takes a good look at the finest footballing talent ever to emerge from the land of chocolate and Tintin.

Let's jump right on in, shall we?