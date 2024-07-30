The best centre-backs ever

Where do iconic Italian duo Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro rank among the game's greatest centre-backs? (Image credit: Alamy)

They say that defences win titles – and great defences need great centre-backs at the heart of them.

Whether they played in a back four, a back three or some other, much less common configuration, this lot rank as the finest centre-halves the game has ever seen.

Let's get straight down to business, shall we...?