The best Mexican players ever

Mexico captain Rafa Marquez and coach Hugo Sanchez during a training session at the Copa America in June 2007.

There are few nations as passionate about football as Mexico. Fans of El Tri live and breathe the beautiful game – and always demand more.

Mexico reached the World Cup last 16 in every edition of the tournament between 1994 and 2018, but El Tri have been unable to take that next step since a quarter-final on home soil in 1986.

Reaching a fifth fixture, el quinto partido, has become something of an obsession for fans and analysts. Yet Mexico fell in the group stages in 2022 and El Tri are now looking to rebuild again.

Despite all that, Mexico have dominated in North America along with the United States, winning numerous CONCACAF Gold Cups, plus the Confederations Cup in 1999 and Olympic gold in 2012. Here, a look at some of the nation's greatest-ever players in the men's game...

32. Ricardo Osorio

Mexico's Ricardo Osorio competes for the ball with Costa Rica's Armando Alonso in a World Cup qualifier in March 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ricardo Osorio won 82 caps for Mexico between 2003 and 2011 and featured for El Tri at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

A centre-back or right-back, Osorio is a two-time Gold Cup winner with Mexico and had long spells at Cruz Azul and Monterrey in his homeland. The defender also spent four seasons in Germany with VfB Stuttgart and helped the Reds win the Bundesliga in 2006/07.

31. Salvador Carmona

Mexico's Salvador Carmona holds off Brazil's Adriano in the 2005 Confederations Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Mexico's best-ever defenders, Salvador Carmona could play as a full-back or in the centre of the back line and won 84 caps for El Tri.

Carmona picked up four Mexican championships with Toluca and also enjoyed success with El Tri, winning two Gold Cups and a Confederations Cup. But in a later edition of that tournament in 2005, he tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended for a year. The defender was later given a lifetime ban which saw his career curtailed after a second positive test taken in January 2006.

30. Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Germany at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hirving Lozano is one of Mexico's most successful exports, with three league titles picked up in Europe – two with PSV and another at Napoli.

The versatile winger also won a couple of trophies with first club Pachuca. He has been a key player for Mexico since 2016 and scored the winner for El Tri in a famous 1-0 victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup.

29. Héctor Herrera

Hector Herrera celebrates a goal for Mexico against Senegal in extra time at the 2012 London Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Héctor Herrera broke through in 2012 as Mexico won the prestigious Toulon Tournament for Under-23 national teams and he was named the competition's best player.

The midfielder went on to be a key performer as Mexico's Under-23 side won gold at the London Olympics and made his full debut that year, going on to claim 105 caps in total by 2023. At club level, he won a Portuguese title in his six seasons at Porto and another at Atlético Madrid, although he was less of a regular during his time in Spain.

28. Francisco Rodríguez

Francisco Rodriguez in action for Mexico against South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Francisco Rodriguez earned over 100 caps for Mexico between 2004 and 2015, featured in three World Cups for El Tri and was a Gold Cup winner in 2015.

Nicknamed "Maza" because he hails from the city of Mazatlán, the big central defender began his career at Guadalajara, but spent four years in Europe with PSV and Stuttgart. Back in his homeland, he went on to play for América, Cruz Azul and Lobos BUAP before retiring in 2019.

27. Ramón Ramírez

Ramon Ramirez is congratulated by Hugo Sanchez after scoring for Mexico against Ecuador at the 1993 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Mexican midfielders of his generation, Ramón Ramírez was restricted by injuries during his career but still played 119 times for El Tri between 1991 and 2000, scoring 15 goals.

A three-time Gold Cup winner, Ramírez also featured in the team which won the Confederations Cup in 1999 and was a Copa América runner-up in 1993. Usually used as a winger but also able to play at full-back, Ramírez won the Golden Ball for the Gold Cup's best player in 1993. He had two spells at Guadalajara in his club career and won a Mexican championship in 1997.

26. Héctor Moreno

Hector Moreno in action for Mexico against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Mexico's best-ever defenders, Hector Moreno won 132 caps for El Tri between 2007 and 2023 and played for much of his career in Europe.

A two-time Gold Cup winner in 2011 and 2019, Moreno won Dutch titles with AZ Alkmaar and PSV at club level and also had spells at Espanyol, Roma and Real Sociedad.

25. Alberto García Aspe

Mexico's Alberto Garcia Aspe gets away from Ireland's Roy Keane in a match at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto García Aspe played 109 times for Mexico in a 14-year international career between 1988 and 2002 and scored 21 goals for El Tri.

A former Mexican captain, the midfielder was part of the squads which won the Gold Cup in 1996 and the Confederations Cup three years later. At club level, he is best remembered for long spells at Pumas and Necaxa.

24. Pável Pardo

Pavel Pardo celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Honduras in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pável Pardo made almost 150 appearances for Mexico between 1996 and 2009, helping El Tri to the 1999 Confederations Cup crown and two Gold Cup triumphs in that time.

The stylish defensive midfielder started out at Atlas, but spent much of his career at América in two long spells. He also won a Bundesliga title with VfB Stuttgart in a two-and-a-half year stay with the German club.

23. Luís Roberto Alves

Mexico's Luis Roberto Alves competes for the ball with the USA's George Pope in a World Cup qualification match in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luís Roberto Alves was born in Mexico City and went on to follow in the footsteps of his father José Alves dos Santos, a legendary Brazilian striker who starred for América in the 1960s.

Affectionately known as Zague (as his father was), the striker is one of the Mexican league's all-time top scorers on 209 goals, with over 150 of those coming in an 11-year spell at América. With Mexico, he won the Gold Cup in 1993, was a Copa América runner-up the same year and scored 30 goals in 84 appearances overall.

22. Carlos Salcido

Carlos Salcido celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Argentina at the Confederations Cup in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Salcido won over 100 caps for Mexico and scored 10 goals for El Tri in a 10-year international career.

The central defender played in three World Cups for Mexico and won a Gold Cup in 2011. He was successful in Europe too, helping PSV to two Dutch titles, and had a brief spell at Fulham.

21. Enrique Borja

Mexico's Enrique Borja is embraced by team-mates after scoring against France at the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enrique Borja scored 31 goals for Mexico in 65 caps and is considered one of the nation's best-ever strikers.

Borja played for Mexico City rivals Pumas and América in a successful club career and was Primera División top scorer three times. He represented Mexico at the 1966 and 1970 World Cups.

20. Gerardo Torrado

Gerardo Torrado in action for Mexico against Honduras in the Gold Cup in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerardo Torrado won 144 caps for Mexico between 1999 and 2013 and the defensive midfielder was one of only a few Mexican players of his generation to move to Europe.

Torrado had spells in Spain with Tenerife, Poli Ejido, Sevilla and Racing Santader before returning to his homeland with Cruz Azul, where he stayed for 11 years. A two-time Gold Cup winner with Mexico, he played in three World Cups and was in the squad for El Tri's Confederations Cup win in 1999.

19. Antonio Carbajal

Legendary Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal in 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio 'Tota' Carbajal won 48 caps for Mexico between 1950 and 1966 and became the first player ever to appear in five World Cups.

That mark was equalled by Lothar Matthäus in 1998 (and subsequently by a few others since), but Carbajal remains one of a select group of men's players to have played in five World Cups. At club level, he started out at Club España, but spent most of his career at León.

18. Oribe Peralta

Oribe Peralta celebrates after scoring Mexico's second goal against Brazil in the final of the men's football tournament at the 2012 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oribe Peralta scored 26 goals for Mexico in 67 appearances between 2005 and 2018 and featured in two World Cups for El Tri – in 2014 and 2018.

The former Santos Laguna and América striker also netted 11 goals for Mexico in Pan American and Olympic Games. He is best remembered for netting twice as El Tri's Under-23 side beat Brazil to win the Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

17. Salvador Reyes

Salvador Reyes with Guadalajara circa 1958. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salvador Reyes won 49 caps for Mexico in the 1950s and 1960s and scored 14 goals for El Tri. He also played in three World Cups – in 1958, 1962 and 1966.

At club level, the forward spent most of his career at Guadalajara and enjoyed huge success, scoring 122 goals and winning seven championships. In homage to his huge contribution in that time, he was registered by Chivas and started a game against Pumas in January 2008, playing the opening 50 seconds to become the oldest player in Mexico's top-flight history at the age of 71.

16. Raúl Jiménez

Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring for Mexico against New Zealand at the Confederations Cup in June 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Raúl Jiménez made his Mexico debut in 2013 and the former Benfica and Wolves striker had racked up in excess of 100 caps and 30 goals by 2024.

During his time at Wolves, Jiménez spent nine months on the sidelines after suffering a serious head injury, but returned to action in August 2021. The striker, who went on to join Fulham in 2023, won a Gold Cup with Mexico in 2015 and an Olympic gold medal as a "overage" player at the London Olympics in 2012.

15. Luis García

Mexico's Luis Garcia jumps over USA's Alexi Lalas in a match in June 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be confused with the popular former Liverpool and Barcelona winger of the same, Luis García won 77 caps for Mexico and scored 28 goals for El Tri between 1992 and 1999.

A forward or winger who started his career at Mexico City club Pumas, García went on to spend three years in Spain with Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad in the mid-1990s. He was joint-top scorer with four goals alongside Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta as Mexico reached the quarter-finals of the Copa América in 1995.

14. Claudio Suárez

Mexico's Claudio Suarez vies for the ball with Ecuador's Franklin Saras at the 2004 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claudio Suárez played in 177 official matches for Mexico between 1992 and 2006 and was El Tri's most-capped player of all time until he was overtaken by Andrés Guardado in 2022.

The legendary former centre-back went to three World Cups in total and played in two. He was part of the squads which won three Gold Cups and also the Confederations Cup in 1999.

13. Guillermo Ochoa

Guillermo Ochoa celebrates a Mexico goal against Honduras in a World Cup qualifier in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guillermo Ochoa is one of those players who, for international fans at least, seems to disappear between World Cups before re-emerging to star for Mexico in the tournament every four years.

The goalkeeper with the trademark curls has gone to five World Cups and started in three. He is also a five-time Gold Cup winner with Mexico and helped El Tri to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as an "overage" player. He won his 150th senior cap in 2024.

12. Giovani dos Santos

Giovani dos Santos celebrates after scoring for Mexico against USA in the final of the Gold Cup in July 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giovani dos Santos was one of Mexico's triumphant team at the Under-17 World Championship in Peru and went on to win over 100 caps for El Tri, scoring 19 goals.

After coming through the youth system at Barcelona where he had moved with his family as a teenager, Giovani signed for Tottenham in 2008. Loaned out to Ipswich Town, Galatasaray and Racing Santanger in his time at Spurs, Gio fared better in spells at Villarreal and LA Galaxy but his return to Mexico with América in 2019 was not a success. The attacker also helped El Tri to three Gold Cups in 2009, 2011 and 2015 and was part of the Under-23 side which won the gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

11. Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Belize in a World Cup qualifying match in June 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Vela finished as the top scorer as Mexico won the Under-17 World Championship in 2005 and the talented striker earned a move to Arsenal.

Shipped out on loan to the likes of Salamanca and Celta Vigo over the next few seasons, Vela impressed later in his career in long spells at both Real Sociedad and Los Angeles FC. But his international career did not live up to its early expectations as he refused a series of call-ups after he was fined for attending a party in Monterrey following a game against Colombia. He returned in 2015 and again in 2017, going on to feature in the 2018 World Cup, but never played for Mexico again after that and finished his international career with 72 caps and 19 goals for El Tri.

10. Carlos Hermosillo

Carlos Hermosillo scores for Mexico against Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match in November 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlos Hermosillo started his career at América in the mid-1980s but went on to impress with Mexico City rivals Cruz Azul in the 1990s.

Hermosillo is among the highest scorers in Mexico's history, with close to 300 goals in the nation's top flight. He is also one of the national team's most prolific scorers, with 34 goals in his 90 appearances, and was part of El Tri's squads at the 1986 and 1994 World Cups.

9. Benjamín Galindo

benjamin Galindo in action for Mexico against El Salvador in October 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most stylish players in Mexico's history, Benjamín Galindo was a technically gifted midfielder who scored 28 goals in 65 caps for El Tri.

The former Guadalajara and Santos Laguna icon made his international debut in 1983 and last played for his country in 1997. The midfielder won domestic titles with four different Mexican clubs and finished his career with more matches in the nation's top flight (697) than any other player.

8. Luis Hernández

Luis Hernandez celebrates after scoring for Mexico against South Korea at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Hernandez netted 35 times in 85 games for Mexico between 1995 and 2002 and is El Tri's highest scorer at a men's World Cup, having hit four at France 98.

Hernández, who was known for his trademark blonde locks, is best remembered at club level for successful spells at Necaxa and Tigres. He also had a brief stint on loan at Boca Juniors.

7. Jared Borgetti

Jared Borgetti celebrates a goal for Mexico against Ecuador at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jared Borgetti scored 46 goals in 89 games for Mexico and was El Tri's top scorer until he was overtaken by Javier Hernández in 2017.

The former Santos Laguna favourite also had a short spell in England with Bolton Wanderers. He scored almost 300 club goals and his header against Italy at the 2002 World Cup is considered one of Mexico's best ever in the tournament.

6. Andrés Guardado

Andres Guardado celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Croatia at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrés Guardado won 179 caps for Mexico between 2005 and 2022 and was part of three Gold Cup-winning teams for El Tri in that time.

At club level, the versatile midfielder impressed in long spells at Deportivo La Coruña and Real Betis and also had spells at PSV, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen. Guardado played in five World Cups overall and retired from international duty in 2023.

5. Javier Hernández

Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring for Mexico against Bolivia in a friendly in February 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The son of a famous player of the same name, Javier Hernández came through the youth ranks at Guadalajara and made his Mexico debut at the age of 21.

Nicknamed El Chicharito ("Little Pea"), Hernández went on to become Mexico's all-time top scorer with 51 goals. The striker featured for El Tri in three World Cups and played for some of Europe's top teams – including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

4. Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Cuauhtemoc Blanco celebrates after scoring for Mexico against France at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuauhtémoc Blanco is the only Mexican men's player to have scored in three editions of the World Cup and was controversially left out of the squad by Ricardo La Volpe in 2006.

The América legend also invented a move which took his name as he placed the ball between his feet and jumped to avoid a challenge. It was called La Cuauhtemiña in Mexico and known as the "Blanco bounce" in English. A gifted number 10 who also played in Europe with Valladolid, Blanco featured in 119 games for Mexico and scored 38 goals. He helped El Tri win two Gold Cups and a Confederations Cup in 1999, finishing as joint-top scorer in the last of those tournaments.

3. Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos ahead of a game for Mexico at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic players in Mexico's history, Jorge Campos became a cult figure due to his bright jerseys (which he helped design), his impressive reflexes and his habit of coming out of his area to make interceptions and distribute possession.

Despite his small stature of just 5ft 6in (1.68m), Campos is considered one of Mexico's greatest goalkeepers of all time. The eccentric goalkeeper also scored over 30 goals during his club career and spent a season playing as a striker at Pumas.

2. Hugo Sánchez

Hugo Sanchez celebrates in acrobatic fashion after scoring for Mexico against Belgium at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugo Sánchez won the Pichichi prize for La Liga's top scorer five times between 1984 and 1990 – four of those with Real Madrid and one at Atlético – and helped Los Blancos to five titles in a row.

A legendary former striker with a penchant for overhead kicks and acrobatic efforts, Hugo is one of Real Madrid's best-ever players and a legend in his homeland. His career with Mexico did not quite live up to his performances in Spain, but he still scored 29 goals for El Tri in 58 appearances.

1. Rafa Márquez

Rafa Marquez in action for Mexico against Brazil at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafa Márquez won close to 150 caps for Mexico between 1997 and 2018 and the stylish former defender is the only man in football history to have captained his national team at five World Cups.

Blessed with impressive vision and technical ability, Márquez made over 200 appearances for Barcelona in seven years at the Catalan club and spent a season in central midfield under Frank Rijkaard. Nicknamed El Kaiser de Michoacán, he is one of the greatest Mexican players of all time and taking into account performances for both club and country, the very best of them all.