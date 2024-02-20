The best players never to play at the World Cup

The World Cup: football's grandest stage, one which every player dreams of reaching during their career.

But not all of them do – and, throughout history, some of the game's very best have missed out on the quadrennial international extravaganza.

Here, FourFourTwo counts down the greatest players never to appear at the World Cup finals...

32. Kazuyoshi Miura (Japan)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kazuyoshi Miura is the outlier on this list: he’s still playing professionally, well into his 50s (in fact, he’s closer to 60).

Despite the forward’s incredible longevity, though, there’s no chance of him adding to his 89 international caps – the last of which came in 2000, two years after his controversial omission from Japan’s 1998 World Cup squad.

31. Cristian Chivu (Romania)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Had he started out a year or two earlier, Cristian Chivu probably would have made it into Romania’s 1998 World Cup squad.

As it was, the former Ajax and Inter Milan centre-back – a 2009/10 treble winner with Inter – didn’t earn his first senior cap until 1999, and his country failed to make it to the game’s biggest stage during his 12-year international career (although he did play at Euro 2000 and Euro 2008).

30. Lee Dixon (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of English football’s top right-backs of the 90s, Lee Dixon was unfortunate that his career largely coincided with that of Paul Parker, Gary Stevens and Gary Neville.

As such, the Arsenal favourite only won 22 caps for England – and his cause wasn’t helped by the Three Lions’ failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

29. Paolo Di Canio (Italy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paolo Di Canio is the only player on this list who was never capped by their country at full international level, never mind didn’t play at the World Cup.

With the likes of Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero and Christian Vieri on the scene, Italy weren’t short of world-class attacking options during the 90s and early 00s – and Di Canio never made it beyond the U21s.

28. Gary Speed (Wales)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Few players have made as many Premier League appearances as the late Gary Speed – and few have earned as many caps for Wales.

The ex-Newcastle, Everton and Leeds midfielder represented his nation on 85 occasions between 1990 and 2004 – many of them as captain – but the Dragons failed to qualify for any of the four World Cups during that period.

27. Georgi Kinkladze (Georgia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who might well have played at the World Cup had he been born slightly earlier, Georgi Kinkladze made his international debut in 1992 – by which time the Soviet Union was no more and Georgia were competing as an independent country.

The Manchester City cult hero was capped 54 times over the course of a 13-year international career, but Georgia didn’t even come close to reaching the World Cup.

26. Bruce Grobbelaar (Zimbabwe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in South Africa, legendary, leg-wobbling Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar represented neighbouring Rhodesia (later Zimbabwe) internationally.

And the eccentric moustachioed custodian – who won six First Division titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup with the Reds – almost helped them to qualification for the 1994 World Cup: they fell just two points short in the end.

25. Mohamed Aboutrika (Egypt)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest African players of all time, Mohamed Aboutrika enjoyed great success with Egypt in continental competition, lifting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 and 2008.

Unfortunately, his international career came amid Egypt’s 28-year World Cup qualification drought, and the 2008 BBC African Footballer of the Year never got to showcase his talents at the top table.

24. Andy Cole (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the great Premier League goalscorers, Andy Cole held the competition record for the most goals in a single season until Erling Haaland smashed it in 2022/23.

He never managed to translate his prolific form for Newcastle and Manchester United to international level, however, netting just once in 15 England caps and never making it into a World Cup squad.

23. Kakha Kaladze (Georgia)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably Georgia’s best ever player, Kakha Kaladze tasted Serie A and Champions League glory with AC Milan during the 00s.

But the versatile defender – long-time national captain and five-time Georgian Footballer of the Year – never made it to the World Cup, with his country coming closest as they finished six points short of a play-off spot for the 2002 tournament.

22. Mahmoud El Khatib (Egypt)

(Image credit: Alamy)

With the exception of a certain Mo Salah, 1983 African Footballer of the Year Mahmoud El Khatib might just be the finest player in Egypt’s history.

He ended his international career on a high by helping the Pharaohs 1986 Africa Cup of Nations glory – but he had hung up his boots for good by the time Egypt qualified for Italia ’90, their first World Cup in 56 years.

21. Matt Le Tissier (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guernsey-born ‘Le Tiss’ earned just eight caps for the Three Lions and never went to a major tournament.

A remarkably gifted attacking midfielder, Matt Le Tissier scored some of the most jaw-dropping goals in Premier League history for Southampton – but it never quite clicked for him in an England shirt.

20. Sami Hyypia (Finland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugely popular at Liverpool, where he won numerous major trophies – including the 2004/05 Champions League – towering Finnish centre-half Sami Hyypia never saw his country reach a major tournament during his playing days.

Capped 105 times, Hyypia came closest to the World Cup as the Finns wound up a point short of a play-off berth for France 98.

19. Jari Litmanen (Finland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jari Litmanen racked up an impressive 137 caps for Finland over the course of a 21-year international career – but none of them came at a major tournament.

A European champion with Ajax in 1995 – when he also placed third in the Ballon d’Or voting – the midfielder’s greatest success in his country’s colours was winning the 2000/01 Nordic Football Championship.

18. Dimitar Berbatov (Bulgaria)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among Bulgaria’s very best players of all time and captain from 2006 to 2010, Dimitar Berbatov racked up 48 goals in 78 caps and featured at Euro 2004.

Bulgaria never managed to qualify for a World Cup during the ex-Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen striker’s 11-year international career, though.

17. Bill Foulkes (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-club man who made almost 700 appearances for Manchester United throughout the 50s and 60s, Bill Foulkes was one of England’s greatest ever centre-halves.

Unfortunately, such stiff competition in the position – chiefly from a certain Bobby Moore – meant the Munich air disaster survivor was barely capped by his country (although four First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup probably went some way to making up for that).

16. Neville Southall (Wales)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best goalkeepers in the world in his prime, Neville Southall intimidating presence between the sticks underpinned Everton’s trophy-laden spell during the mid-80s.

Named 1985 FWA Footballer of the Year, Southall earned 92 caps for Wales; unfortunately, they didn’t qualify for a single major tournament – although they weren’t far off reaching the 1986 World Cup.

15. Liam Brady (Republic of Ireland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the qualifying campaign for Italia ’90, Republic of Ireland icon Liam Brady announced his retirement from international football.

It was a decision the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder would live to regret: after Ireland clinched qualification for their maiden World Cup, Brady did a U-turn – but manager Jack Charlton refused to pick anyone who hadn’t been involved in qualifying.

14. Abedi Pele (Ghana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Pele made more of a mark on the World Cup than any other player in the history of the game – and Abedi Pele probably would have lit up the tournament, too.

Voted African Footballer of the Year three times running between 1991 and 1993, the brilliantly skilful attacking midfielder lifted the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana – but the Black Stars never reached the biggest stage during his 16-year international career.

13. Johnny Giles (Republic of Ireland)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely regarded as the Republic of Ireland’s best player of all time, Johnny Giles won major honours with Manchester United and Leeds during the 60s and 70s – also reaching the 1975 European Cup final with the latter – but his country just weren’t a footballing force in those days.

The midfielder earned 59 caps for the Boys in Green between 1959 and 1979 but never got the chance to star at a major tournament.

12. David Ginola (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Ginola was one of the most gifted footballers of his generation, so it’s somewhat hard to believe that he was capped just 17 times by France.

Mind you, that becomes less surprising when you consider the reaction to his overhit cross which led to a Bulgaria counter-attack that cost Les Bleus a place at the 1994 World Cup: manager Gerard Houllier called Ginola the “assassin of the team”. Ouch.

11. Bernd Schuster (West Germany)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European champion and Ballon d’Or winner in 1980, Bernd Schuster has to go down as one of the best German players of all time – but he never got to strut his stuff at the World Cup.

After missing the 1982 tournament through injury, Schuster never even gave himself the chance to reach the finals, retiring from international football in 1984 amid fallings out with West Germany manager Jupp Derwall and teammate Paul Breitner.

10. Ian Rush (Wales)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the most clinical frontmen around during the 80s, Ian Rush scored for fun for Liverpool – and he managed a solid 28 goals in 73 caps for a largely unspectacular Welsh side.

And it’s because of Wales’ overall weakness that Rush never got to play at the World Cup – or the Euros, for that matter.

9. Duncan Edwards (England)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duncan Edwards’ story is a heartbreaking tale of ‘what if’. A victim of the 1958 Munich air disaster, Edwards had established himself as one of the most prodigious young players around when he died at the tragically young age of 21.

Described by Manchester United teammate Bobby Charlton as “the only player that ever made me feel inferior”, Edwards would almost certainly have been a key member of England’s team at the 1958 World Cup.

8. Eric Cantona (France)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League’s first foreign superstar, Manchester United’s enigmatic French genius Eric Cantona ought to have had an equally impactful international career.

As it was, Euro 92 proved to be Cantona’s only major tournament: France failed to qualify for the 1990 or 1994 World Cups – and by the time they hosted football’s greatest show in 1998, Cantona was out of the picture, having been stripped of his country’s captaincy three years earlier in light of his infamous kung fu kick.

7. Gunnar Nordahl (Sweden)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AC Milan’s record goalscorer by some distance, Gunnar Nordahl might just be the greatest Swedish player of all time (his return of 43 goals in 33 caps was none too shabby…).

Unfortunately for the Nordahl, he had to retire from international football after joining Milan as, at the time, Sweden didn’t allow professionals to play for the national team. As such, he wasn’t eligible for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil – where the Swedes came third.

6. George Weah (Liberia)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The first African player to win the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards – collecting both accolades in 1995 after top-scoring in the Champions League for AC Milan – George Weah was right up there with the very best of his generation.

Unfortunately for Weah, his presence alone was never quite enough to reach the World Cup with Liberia – who came agonisingly close to qualifying for the 2002 finals, falling just a point short.

5. Ryan Giggs (Wales)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the most decorated players in football history, Ryan Giggs won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues – among countless other honours – during a 24-year career spent entirely with Manchester United.

Giggs was Wales’ talisman for most of that period, earning 64 caps in all, but only once did the Dragons even come vaguely close to qualifying for the World Cup (in 1994).

4. Valentino Mazzola (Italy)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Considered by some to be the greatest Italian footballer of all time, Valentino Mazzola’s life was tragically cut short aged just 30 as he perished in the Superga air disaster which killed the entire ‘Grande Torino’ team in 1949.

That squad provided the spine of the Italy national side of the time – and prolific number 10 Mazzola was their captain, and he might have been a 1950 World Cup-winning one if tragedy hadn’t struck.

3. Laszlo Kubala (Czechoslovakia/Hungary/Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Hungary, the great Laszlo Kubala actually earned the vast majority of his international caps for Spain (back at a time when rules on switching allegiance were a lot less stringent than they are now).

An absolute legend of Barcelona, the four-time La Liga-winning striker did go to the 1962 World Cup with Spain – but injury kept him from making it onto the pitch.

2. George Best (Northern Ireland)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Northern Ireland qualified for the World Cup six years before George Best’s international debut – and five years after his international retirement. For arguably the finest player Britain has ever produced, it was simply a case of bad timing.

Capped 37 times by the Green and White Army, the inimitable Manchester United magician was momentarily considered for the 1982 World Cup – but his best days were well behind him by then, and manager Billy Bingham thought better of it.

1. Alfredo Di Stefano (Argentina/Spain)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pele called him the greatest of all the time – but Alfredo Di Stefano never got to play at the World Cup; the poor bloke just couldn’t catch a break.

The Real Madrid giant’s native Argentina were forced to withdraw from qualification for the 1950 tournament amid player strikes – before failing to qualify in 1954, as did Di Stefano’s adopted national team, Spain, four years later.

Then, in 1962, the ‘Blond Arrow’ finally made it to the finals – only to pick up an injury in the run-up and have to watch from the sidelines as Spain crashed out in the group stage.