The best Portuguese players ever

Portugal great Eusebio is undoubtedly one of the finest players of all time (Image credit: Alamy)

From Eusebio to Cristiano Ronaldo, some of the finest footballers of all time have been Portuguese.

Here, FourFourTwo counts down the very best players from the Iberian nation, taking in stars all over the pitch.

Just click any of the arrows on the right-hand side to get things started...