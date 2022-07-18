The EA FIFA 23 cover is announced – and it's a first for the franchise
By Mark White published
The EA FIFA 23 cover is the first to feature a woman, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr appearing alongside PSG's Kylian Mbappe
The EA FIFA 23 cover has been released – and for the first time, a women's footballer is on the front.
Australia and Chelsea player Sam Kerr has the honour of being the first woman on a FIFA cover in nearly 30 years of history. She will appear on the Ultimate edition of the game alongside PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.
Mbappe is now on his third cover on the game, having adorned the previous two.
The official EA FIFA 23 cover: Ultimate Edition
There are set to be further innovations for the next edition of the game – believed to be the final with the "FIFA" name before the franchise becomes EA FC.
This is set to be the biggest FIFA ever…
