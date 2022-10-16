Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 4:30pm BST

Looking for a Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Surprise Bundesliga pace-setters Union Berlin (opens in new tab) will look to hold onto top spot as they entertain Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) – who will move to within a point of the hosts with victory in the German capital.

Union come into this game on a run of three straight 1-0 wins in all competitions: home and away against Malmo in the Europa League, and away to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Urs Fischer's side have suffered just three home league defeats since the start of last season – although the most recent of those came at the hands of Dortmund. This is their first home league outing since 18 September.

The visitors have also made a strong start to the campaign, and they head to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei – where they won 3-0 back in February – having come from 2-0 down to dramatically salvage a 2-2 draw at home Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker last weekend. Edin Terzic's team also came from behind at home in midweek, drawing 1-1 with Sevilla in the Champions League.

Team news

With the probable exception of midfielder Kevin Mohwald – who's yet to feature this term – Union have a fully fit squad at their disposal.

As for Dortmund, captain Marco Reus could return to the matchday squad. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mahmoud Dahoud and Mateu Morey remain sidelined by injury, though, while Sebastien Haller has been receiving treatment for testicular cancer after being diagnosed in July.

Form

Union Berlin: WLWWW

Borussia Dortmund: WLWDD

Referee

Tobias Stieler will be the referee for Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund.

Stadium

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Other games

The day's other Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg kicks off at 6:30pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 16 October and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK.

