Villa 1-2 Chelsea: Hazard's had a hand in how many goals in his last 9 league games?

Aston Villa ended their run of 659 minutes of Premier League football without a goal, but it wasn't enough to prevent Chelsea opening up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Jores Okore's header, three minutes into the second half, was the West Midlanders' first net-rippler in seven league outings to cancel out Eden Hazard's eighth-minute opener.

But it was a familiar foe who proved Villa's undoing; right-back Branislav Ivanovic scoring for the fifth time in six league starts against the claret-and-blue boys.

Defensive midfield maestro Nemanja Matic once again played a pivotal role for the leaders, ending the afternoon as the game's best passer and top tackler as well as setting up 2 chances for team-mates.

Jose Mourinho had never won at Villa Park before, drawing on three occasions and losing twice including a 1-0 setback last season. Defeat leaves Paul Lambert's side just two points and two places above the drop zone.

Hazard has had a hand in 8 goals (4 goals, 4 assists) in his last 9 Premier League appearances.

The Belgian has also scored in 4 of his last 5 away games for Chelsea in all competitions.

Aston Villa scored their first Premier League goal in 659 minutes. It was the fourth worst run without a goal in Premier League history.

Okore scored his first goal for Aston Villa in his 19th game for the club (in all competitions).

Ivanovic has scored 5 goals in his last 6 Premier League starts against the Villans. He’s not scored more than twice against any other Premier League club.

Chelsea have won 6 and lost 1 of the last 7 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa.

The Blues have lost just 2 of their last 16 Premier League away games (W10 D4 L2).

Aston Villa have won just 1 of their last 10 Premier league games at Villa Park (W1 D4 L5).

