Watch: Al Najoom players sinks perfect chest-and-volley in Saudi Arabia

There was a bit of a shock in the Saudi Arabian first division yesterday, with second-placed Al Hazm taking a 4-1 battering away to also-rans Al Najoom - and that included this perfect chest-and-volley from Luiz Carlos.

Carlos - or Juninho (sorry, we're not having that) - has had a nondescript career so far, starting out with Brazilian club Joinville before eventually migrating to Saudi Arabia in 2017.

He's also a new signing at Al Najoom, having joined from Al Ta'ee in January. Not a bad way to curry favour with your new fans, this...

See also...

Non-League: Abingdon United beat local rivals 17-0,refereecallsgameoff early after walk-offs

Hackers steal €2m Lazio owed Feyenoord for Stefan de Vrij inemailscam

In Other News...