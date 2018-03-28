Non-League: Abingdon United beat local rivals 17-0, referee calls game off early after walk-offs

A United development team, who only had three players with significant first-team experience, won their Hellenic Division Two East game against Abingdon Town by a hefty 17-goal margin in front of 50 people at the Armadillo Stadium on Tuesday night.

(One of United's regulars, Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero, helped Gibraltar to their first ever international win over Latvia last weekend.)

As the scoreline swelled, Town's players walked off in their dribs and drabs, leaving the visitors with only seven players left on the pitch before the game was eventually called off around five minutes from full time.

Abingdon United's Luke McCormack scored five goals on a fruitful evening for the hosts.

