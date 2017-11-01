Watch: The logic-defying moment when three Chelsea players run to the same ball

The reigning Premier League champions have struggled to hit the heights of last season so far, and were embarrassed in Italy last night.

The Blues went down 3-0 at the hands of Roma, displaying major lapses in concentration that will have infuriated Conte.

Chelsea's defence in particular has drawn heavy criticism from all corners in the wake of the defeat... and perhaps rightly so on this evidence. All three goals were arguably avoidable, and a host of other chances exposed worrying cracks in the Blues' backline.

"I shouted 'away' for the second goal but there was a lot of noise in the stadium and Cesar Azpilicueta let the ball go."

One moment especially - which has since gone viral on social media - summed up Chelsea's woeful evening. With the west Londoners already 3-0 down, Roma striker Edin Dzeko bore down on goal once more, with David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta chasing back.

All three defenders were drawn to the ball, allowing Dzeko to cut back and pick out an unmarked Diego Perotti. The Argentine may have subsequently skied his chance, but the move just about summed up Chelsea's lack of defensive cohesiveness.

Back to the training ground, lads...

