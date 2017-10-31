Ex-Barcelona midfielder Oriol Rosell fires home screamer in the Portuguese League

Arnold Issoko had put the visitors in front with just three minutes on the clock, but Rosell responded for Portimonense with the game's best strike six minutes later.

From around 30 yards out, the former Barcelona and Sporting Kansas City midfielder – now on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting – picked up possession from distance and let rip with a venemous strike that rocketed into the top corner.

Woof indeed.

0:54 for Rosell's strike

Spare a thought for goalkeeper Pedro Trigueira, who'd have had similarly futile hopes of saving it even if he'd been cloned. (And he'd probably be quite weirded out by that, too.)

