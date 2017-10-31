Birmingham's Lucy Quinn scores sublime curler against Manchester City in the WSL

Last season's Women's Super League runners-up Manchester City have begun the new season in expectedly comfortable fashion, securing four wins from their first four matches.

But they were made to work for their latest victory as Birmingham Ladies' Quinn produced a memorable goal in the opening stages.

After Rachel Williams almost dispossessed City goalkeeper Ellis Roebuck, Steph Houghton's scuffed clearance landed at the feet of Quinn, who took just one touch before unleashing her curling effort into the top corner.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Birmingham, who were cruelly undone late on.

Izzy Christiansen scored a 76th-minute penalty to equalise, before Jennifer Beattie struck in the 91st minute to send City on course for victory. Another Christiansen spot-kick in the 98th minute made for a comfortable-looking 3-1 win.

See also...

Watch: Woking's Declan Appau scores outrageous goal against Guiseley

Exeter manager applauds referee... for sending off one of his own players

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com