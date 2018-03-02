Watch: Melbourne Victory comically squander open goal breakaway

This, from the Melbourne derby, really is bad.

The A-League has been rising in quality for some time now, but moments like this do its reputation no good at all.

It's the eighth minute of injury time and, trailing 2-1, Melbourne City's goalkeeper is up for a corner. The ball does actually drop to him on the edge of the penalty box, but he inevitably makes a hash of it and Melbourne Victory breakaway towards an empty net.

A certain goal, right? Well...

6:37 for what you seek

Not a moment James Troisi will care to see again.

TAKE. ANOTHER. TOUCH.

