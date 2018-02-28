Fenerbahce's Fernandao banned after pelvic thrusting towards Besiktas fans

The 30-year-old honoured his opening goal in the eighth minute against Besiktas on Sunday by pelvically thrusting towards the home support (as you can see in the helpful looped video below).

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) didn't like what they saw, though, and have subsequently banned him for two matches to go with a fine of around £11,500.

It was a tight vote, though – three of the seven people on the disciplinary panel thought the incident should have been allowed to slide.

Four outweigh three, however (see – we can do maths, us), and the TFF ruling has passed that Fernandao provoked the Besiktas support.

Was it worth it? Sunday's game doesn't bring back too many fond memories for the Brazilian, who witnessed his side slip to a 3-1 defeat (featuring a lovely goal from Ricardo Quaresma).

