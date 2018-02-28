How Cologne have got through SEVEN different kits in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season

Cologne's home kit is red and white, while their away strip for 2017/18 is... erm, red.

So, to prevent a clash with the white-and-red of Leipzig in their 2-1 win on Sunday, the visitors wore a black shirt with matching shorts – bizarrely, the seventh different kit they've worn this campaign.

Clubs traditionally have three kits for a season (home/away/third), but Cologne's additional commitments mean they have worn a further four.

The Billy Goats have a special Europa League home kit, a one-off retro top and now an emergency black strip. In September, they turned out in their 2016/17 third kit against Augsburg, which makes their total seven.

The shirt donned against Leipzig is the only one which can't be bought from the club's official website, but the other six can be yours for just £422.

Kit manufacturers Erima have been kept very busy indeed, but the relegation-threatened club have opted for Uhlsport from next season so will be able to start all over again with some fresh designs. Lovely.

See also...

World Cup fans will be allowed to bring prescription marijuana, cocaine and heroin into Russia

Zorya Luhansk's Iury scores brilliant bicyclekick,mocks racists with monkey celebration

In Other News...