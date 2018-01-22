Watch: Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay both score stunners in victory over PSG
Fekir's stunning free-kick was followed by Depay's brilliant last-gasp strike from range which handed Lyon a shock win over the Ligue 1 leaders
Fekir, who is reportedly attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, scored his 18th goal of the season in only the second minute at the Groupama Stadium.
The France international whipped a stunning effort around the one-man wall which bemused PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before crashing into the net.
PSG equalised through left-back Layvin Kurzawa on the stroke of half-time, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Dani Alves picked up a straight red card.
Lyon took full advantage when former Manchester United winger Depay – who has been on the fringes of Lyon's first team – came off the bench to score a spectacular winner.
In the final minute of a fiery contest, the Dutchman cut in from the left and arrowed his venomous effort straight into the top corner.
Not a bad way to condemn PSG to only their second league defeat of the season.
