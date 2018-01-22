Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo checks out his facial injury on a mobile phone

Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both scored twice in Real Madrid's comfortable 7-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday (in which they'd conceded first, amusingly).

But as Madrid's superstar went to score his second goal of the La Liga clash – Real's sixth – the Portugal international got a nasty boot to the face.

After receiving some lengthy treatment from Madrid's medical staff, Ronaldo wanted to check the damage out for himself... so did by grabbing the Real Madrid doctor's phone. Naturally.

Whoever said Ronny was a narcissist?

