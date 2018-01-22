Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo checks out his facial injury on a mobile phone
Ronaldo commandeered the Real Madrid doctor's device to inspect his bloodied face. Got to look your best at all times, no?
Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both scored twice in Real Madrid's comfortable 7-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday (in which they'd conceded first, amusingly).
But as Madrid's superstar went to score his second goal of the La Liga clash – Real's sixth – the Portugal international got a nasty boot to the face.
After receiving some lengthy treatment from Madrid's medical staff, Ronaldo wanted to check the damage out for himself... so did by grabbing the Real Madrid doctor's phone. Naturally.
Whoever said Ronny was a narcissist?
