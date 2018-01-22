Watch: Lugo goalkeeper smacks home 60-yard goal to down Sporting Gijon
Lugo’s Juan Carlos Martin Corral netted from way out in his team's 3-1 victory over Sporting Gijon
In Spanish Segunda Division action on Saturday night, Carlos instinctively launched the ball upfield with 10 minutes left to play and Lugo already 2-1 up.
But instead of the net-minder's effort flying high, wide or into his opposite number's hands – as it probably would 99 times out of 100 – Carlos watched as his rifled strike looped over a back-pedalling Diego Marino and into the net.
The Lugo players celebrated wildly with their heroic goalkeeper, who admitted after the game that his fine effort was a mere fluke.
"I didn't want to score, just put the ball in the box,” the 30-year-old told chuckled. “How lucky!"
We'd have been convinced had you claimed you meant it, Juan. Honest.
