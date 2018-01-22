Watch: Turkish striker intentionally misses penalty after defender handballs for presumed offside

There was an unusual incident in the Turkish U17 league when Balikesir Baltok took on Altinordu at the weekend.

Altinordu's teenager Bariscan Altunbas purposefully skewed his penalty out of play after the referee had penalised a Balikesir player for what was clearly a misunderstanding.

When the eager defender picked up the ball in his own penalty area, under the impression that the linesman had given offside, the referee whistled and pointed to the penalty spot.

But without hesitation, Altinordu forward Altunbas lumped his spot-kick out for a throw-in to give the ball back to his opponents.

Well done that man.

See also...

Cristiano Ronaldo checks out his facial injury on a mobile phone

Watch: Lugo goalkeeper smacks home 60-yard goal to down Sporting Gijon

In Other News...