WATCH: What really happened between Andy Robertson and the linesman

It was a collision between Andy Robertson and a linesman yesterday in the match between Liverpool and Arsenal that made headlines more than anything else.

Arsenal looked to be in control of the game, too. The Gunners raced into a 2-0 lead against the Reds – courtesy of Gabriels Martinelli and Jesus – with Mikel Arteta's side starting the brighter of the two sides. But when Granit Xhaka clashed with Trent Alexander-Arnold just before the end of the first half, the Anfield crowd woke up.

Mohamed Salah would pull one goal back before the break – but it was at half-time itself that the flashpoint would occur between the Merseysiders' left-back Andrew Robertson and assistant referee, Constantine Hatzidakis.

"He lifted his arm up like this, boss" (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Robertson seemed to want to speak to Hatzidakis over something as the half-time whistle went. The Scotland captain was then pictured on the end of an elbow, as the assistant raised an arm towards Robbo.

Was it accidental? Was there any lead-up to this beforehand? What will happen to Hatzidakis, now? Let's ask FFT's Adam Clery – who's here to answer every query we have about the incident in today's video (opens in new tab).

Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating matches until the completion of an investigation into an alleged elbow aimed at Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, the PGMOL has confirmed. Liverpool, of course, managed to come back into the game to salvage a 2-2 draw against the league leaders and put a dent in their title aspirations – managing to survive any more referee attacks for the rest of the match.