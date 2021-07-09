What are the lyrics to Sweet Caroline?

Alongside fan favourite song Three Lions, Sweet Caroline is a staple part of England's Euro 2020 campaign. Fans have enjoyed belting out Neil Diamond's classic anthem after games when England have won, producing an incredible moment at the end of their game against Denmark in the semi-final.

Following England's victory after extra-time in that game, which secured their place in the final, England's 26-man squad all linked arms on the pitch at Wembley and sang along to Sweet Caroline in tremendous fashion. Naturally, the majority of the stadium joined - aside from the Denmark fans.

Wembley DJ Tony Parry opted to play the 1969 classic after England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 of Euro 2020. Fans joined in with the song, which continued up and down the country as England faced Ukraine in Rome. Then, following their win against Denmark, Sweet Caroline made another appearance, with players and fans alike all joining in.

But what the lyrics to the American-based song that Neil Diamond himself is proud to be associated with the England national team?

Sweet Caroline lyrics

Where it began, I can't begin to knowing

But then I know it's growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who'd have believed you'd come along

Hands, touching hands

Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

But now I

Look at the night and it don't seem so lonely

We filled it up with only two

And when I hurt

Hurting runs off my shoulders

How can I hurt when holding you

One, touching one

Reaching out, touching me, touching you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

Oh no, no

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

Sweet Caroline

I believe they never could

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good