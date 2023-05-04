The unexpected football team King Charles supports is bound to surprise you

King Charles being presented with a Burnley shirt on his visit to Turf Moor in 2010

While Prince William is a well-known football fan – and president of the Football Association to boot – his father's love for the beautiful game is less documented.

The current Prince of Wales is an Aston Villa fan, is a regular fixture of the FA Cup final, and also attended the Euro 2020 and Women's Euro 2022 finals at Wembley.

But it seems that his father King Charles grew up without following a side, and the team he finally adopted as his own wasn't revealed until 2012.

Now he even has a season ticket so he can go along in person to support his club in person, should he choose to.

Surprisingly, King Charles is a Burnley fan. No, really.

The king confirmed that he was a Claret himself during a public reception at Windsor Castle in 2012.

"A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley," he said on that occasion. “Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘yes, Burnley’.

"And people have responded ‘Burnley?’ Oh yes, because Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world."

That was not the first hint of his support, though. Having spent time in Burnley through his charities' work, he was presented with a Burnley home shirt in 2010, with 'HRH' and the No.1 on the back.

On that occasion, he was even wearing a Burnley pin badge on his lapel.

King Charles sporting a Burnley FC lapel badge (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was also given a VIP season ticket to Turf Moor as part of his support – though FourFourTwo can't find any evidence that he's ever used it.

But we're sure he has been delighted to see Burnley dominate the Championship under Vincent Kompany this season, winning the title and bouncing straight back to the Premier League with some very attractive football.

It's yet to be seen whether he'll be heading to east Lancashire on Monday following his coronation to see Burnley's own coronation, in their first home game since securing the league against their bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers in April.