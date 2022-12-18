Who is Kylian Mbappe's wife and does he have kids?

Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the Euro 2020 match between France and Switzerland

Kylian Mbappe is hoping to inspire France to glory in the World Cup final.

The Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) superstar lit up the 2018 edition of the tournament, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award as France went all the way to the trophy.

Mbappe has become even better in the intervening four years, and he is a big part of the reason why France are one of the favourites to win the World Cup 2022.

The 23-year-old is widely seen as a future Ballon d'Or winner, and some believe he is already the best player in the world.

Mbappe is reportedly dating Ines Rau, a French model, but the player has not confirmed their relationship.

He was previously with Emma Smet, an actress, but the pair broke up. Mbappe does not have any children.

France qualified for the World Cup with a minimum of fuss, winning five and drawing three of their eight games against Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

They will now be looking to win the tournament for the third time in their history, and to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups (following in the footsteps of Italy in 1930 and 1934, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962).

France have already avoided the 'holders' curse' in Qatar: four of the previous five defending champions have been knocked out in the group stage of the subsequent World Cup.

France themselves fell at the first hurdle in 2002, as did Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014 and Germany in 2018, though progressed without issue this time around.

The only other exception to the recent rule is Brazil, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2006.