Who'll be the next manager to be sacked in Spain?

A combination of SpainÃ¢ÂÂs economic crisis, club coffers as empty as VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs trophy cabinet and the utterly misguided notion that bench-sitting stability is a good thing has meant just two coaches have been fired in la Primera so far this season.

La Liga Loca feels that this simply isnÃ¢ÂÂt good enough and that club presidents should grow a pair and fire some managerial minions sharpish, taking Sevilla and MÃÂ¡laga as an example of the awesome results that a cruel, pre-Christmas dismissal can bring.

Ever since Antonio Alvarez was replaced by the mind-probing former Mallorca man, Gregorio Manzano, Sevilla have gone on to win seven of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs nine matches under the new managerÃ¢ÂÂs unflinching gaze.

In less than a week of appointing Manuel Pellegrini, MÃÂ¡laga have won two games at home to put the southern side through to the next round of the Copa del Rey and lift them off the bottom of the table.

Following this lesson in the undeniable value of a good sacking, LLL brings forth three suggestions of whose head should be the next to roll. There will be blood. Oh yes.

JosÃÂ© Aurelio Gay - Zaragoza

Zaragoza were knocked out of the Spanish cup at the first hurdle by second division CÃÂ³rdoba, have won just a single, measly league game in eleven attempts and are stuck at the bottom of the table. Yet, incredibly their manager, JosÃÂ© Aurelio Gay is still in charge of the Aragonese outfit.

To be fair to the former second team manager, Gay would have grabbed a point off Sevilla on Sunday, had his centre-back, Jiri Jarosik not had a brain meltdown and done a Pablo IbaÃÂ±ez in the final minutes against the Andalusian side to gift Alvaro Negredo the winner.

The fact there is still some semblance of a fighting spirit within the team - although not enough to prevent the fans from turning on their under-performing 'heroes' - has meant club president Agapito Iglesias has so far been reluctant to execute his coach despite having some history in this department in recent seasons.

Ã¢ÂÂThere wonÃ¢ÂÂt be any change with Gay,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed the Zaragoza owner, on Monday. Ã¢ÂÂWe must keep on having patience. Aurelio will be on the bench next Monday (against Getafe). And on Tuesday.Ã¢ÂÂ

MÃÂ­chel - Getafe

LLL will be down at GetafeÃ¢ÂÂs Coliseum on Monday for the aformentioned Zaragoza clash, poised like a particularly peckish vulture, waiting for MÃÂ­chelÃ¢ÂÂs managerial carcass to be thrown out to the circling, press pack predators.

The supporters have been staying away from the stadium of late - which they have always done, to be fair - and Getafe are in a wretched run of form which sees the Madrid club without a league win in six. And thatÃ¢ÂÂs not even mentioning a limp-as-a-boarding-school-biscuit Europa League campaign which more or less ended with a 3-0 surrender to Stuttgart in front of around 34 fans.

LLL has never really been a fan of MÃÂ­chel, who got the Getafe gig through a famous name rather than a reputation, and is calling for Javier Aguirre, reportedly sniffing out a new Spanish challenge to dig his teeth into.

Juanma Lillo - AlmerÃÂ­a

An emergency meeting called after AlmerÃÂ­a failed to beat nine man Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was supposed to the signal for the sacking of the curly-haired coach, Juanma Lillo, who took over from Hugo SÃÂ¡nchez last season.

But despite AlmerÃÂ­a big cheese, GarcÃÂ­a GabarrÃÂ³n, complaining that Ã¢ÂÂwe werenÃ¢ÂÂt in the game for a moment,Ã¢ÂÂ against their Basque opponents, Lillo lives on and is now expected to get something out of his sideÃ¢ÂÂs upcoming clashes against Barcelona and Valencia.

The blogÃ¢ÂÂs money is on LilloÃ¢ÂÂs hide being the most likely to be hung out to dry on Sunday out of this troubled trio.