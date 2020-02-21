Win! The chance for YOUR junior team to become part of Hyundai FC for 2020-21

Last season, Hyundai and Chelsea Football Club teamed up to launch a national grassroots football programme – Hyundai FC.

So far, the initiative has given football clubs around the country a host of unique and unforgettable football experiences: featuring coaching sessions led by the Chelsea Foundation coaches at the Blues’ training ground in Cobham, bespoke training sessions at their local clubs, and a pitch day skills session at Stamford Bridge attended by Chelsea legend Gus Poyet. As a result, over 100 young players and their coaches from boys’ and girls’ teams across the UK have benefitted from the experiences and will continue to do so.

And now that could be a team near you. Hyundai and Chelsea are opening up this opportunity to two more lucky clubs who can become part of Hyundai FC for the 2020-21 programme – all you have to do is enter their exciting new competition to be in with a shot.

They’re looking for boys and girls teams (from U11s-U14 level) to get involved for the unmissable chance to access all of the benefits listed above, and receive an official sponsorship from Hyundai for the year.

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 and over – so if you’re a coach, parent or simply know a junior team that would love to benefit, all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is head HERE to enter.

Hyundai is about putting the fans first in everything they do. For 20 years they have supported football at all levels, from grassroots to the elite. The Hyundai FC programme is part of their wider ‘For The Fans’ campaign, which aims to use their partnership with Chelsea to give something back at grassroots level over the next 12 months.

To find out more about Hyundai FC, visit chelsea.hyundai.co.uk