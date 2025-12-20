How to watch Everton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time for meeting between David Moyes and Mikel Arteta

David Moyes and Mikel Arteta will cross paths again in the dugout this weekend

Watch Everton vs Arsenal today as the Gunners travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Arsenal: key information • Date: Saturday 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Everton's next home assignment is high-flyers Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Toffees are currently 9th in the Premier League and could go as high as 5th should results go their way over the weekend.

Arsenal will be looking to follow up on their dramatic late win over Wolves last time out and maintain their title credentials.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal in the UK

Everton vs Arsenal is one of two 20:00 GMT kick-offs on Saturday evening.

The game will be shown live and in full via Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Everton vs Arsenal in the US

Everton vs Arsenal is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal in Australia

Everton vs Arsenal fans in Australia can watch the contest live and in full through Stan Sport.

Watch Everton vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Everton vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Can I still get tickets to Everton vs Arsenal?

The short answer is yes!

Seat Unique still has a selection of hospitality tickets available to Everton vs Arsenal.

Everton vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

Everton come into their clash with Arsenal looking to earmark a new chapter against the Gunners.

The Toffees have won just one of their last seven against Saturday's opponents, but will be backed by a no doubt raucous crowd at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Manager David Moyes will be without in-form midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was forced off in the 16th minute of the clash with Chelsea with a hamstring problem.

He will most likely miss out, with loanee Jack Grealish a question mark after feeling tightness in the same game. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Merlin Rohl (groin) complete the Toffees' lenthy absentee list.

Arsenal are being chased down by Manchester City and Aston Villa for top spot as we reach a pivotal point in the season.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a win over Wolves last time out and will hope to make it three on the spin on Merseyside.

In terms of injuries, Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee) and Max Dowman (ankle) are all currently in the Arsenal infirmary.

Gabriel Jesus returned to play a key part late on against the Old Gold last time out, so he could push Viktor Gyokeres for a starting spot in attack.

Everton vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 2-3 Arsenal

We are anticipating an entertaining encounter, one in which the Gunners again leave it late and return to the top of the Premier League table.