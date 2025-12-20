How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, preview as Tottenham host Arne Slot's struggling side

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool today for a big clash in North London in the Premier League, as FourFourTwo lays out all the broadcast details in this guide.

Spurs vs Liverpool: key information • Date: Saturday 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports,, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get this ProtonVPN deal

Spurs have been dire on home soil this season, winning just two games against Burnley and Brentford.

Thomas Franks is hoping his side can record a famous home win, with the Premier League holders arriving in North London.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five after their minor blip, last beating Brighton 2-0 on home soil.

With Mohamed Salah now away to AFCON, will that ease the pressure on Arne Slot and his side?

FourFourTwo details how you can watch the exciting contest between Spurs and Liverpool, with full TV and broadcast details down below.

Is Spurs vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Spurs vs Liverpool is part of Sky Sports evening coverage on Saturday and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Spurs vs Liverpool on NBC on TV, and Peacock online.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.

Watch Spurs vs Liverpool from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. You can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our office-mates at TechRadar love Proton VPN for its ability to unblock streaming services, its extensive security credentials, and, especially right now, its price.

Can I still get tickets to Spurs vs Liverpool?

Tickets are still available via Seat Unique - with various hospitality options to choose from.

Spurs vs Liverpool: Premier League preview

Spurs come into Saturday's meeting 11th in the Premier League, having won just six games so far this term in the division.

Those have come against Burnley, Man City, West Ham, Leeds, Everton and Brentford, which is a varied basis to say the least.

But with one win in their last seven PL outings, pressure is again mounting on Frank to get it right with a busy festive period approaching.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Destiny Udogie (thigh) and James Maddison (ACL) are no closer to comebacks, although Radu Dragusin (fitness) and Kota Takai (thigh) are rumoured to be edging closer to returns.

Liverpool seem to have come out of the side of their mini blip, with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak still getting plenty of flack for their recent displays.

The Reds' two big-money signings have just two goals between them, with Wirtz yet to score for his new side.

Slot will still be trying to navigate through a difficult situation surrounding Salah too, with rumours suggesting a January move to Saudi Arabia is still not off the cards.

Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez are set to miss out the clash with Spurs, whilst Jeremie Frimpong and Dominik Szoboszlai could be involved.

“Joe [Gomez] is not in the squad as well for the weekend and Dominik trained yesterday, parts of the training [session], for the first time so let’s see where he is today and how he is tomorrow," said Slot earlier this week. "Jeremie is in the squad again as well."

Spurs vs Liverpool: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spurs 2-0 Liverpool

We're not sure why, but everything suggests Liverpool are the favourite for this one. However, we feel this could be a huge chance for Frank to impress tactically, and we are backing the hosts.