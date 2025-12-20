Is Wolves vs Brentford on TV? Live streams and how to watch online as Rob Edwards continues quest for first win

Watch Wolves vs Brentford today as the Old Gold continue to try and find a first Premier League win of the season, with FourFourTwo laying on you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Brentford: key information • Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Wolves' torrid form continued at Arsenal last weekend as two own goals proved pivotal as they lost to the league leaders.

That was even despite sub Tolu Arokodare scoring a 90th-minute equaliser at the Emirates Stadium.

Brentford crashed out of the EFL Cup against Manchester City in midweek and drew 1-1 with Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Wolves vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, Wolves vs Brentford has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day, or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Wolves vs Brentford in the US

Wolves vs Brentford is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolves vs Brentford from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Can I still get tickets to Wolves vs Brentford?

Tickets are still available for Wolves' home clash with Brentford at Molineux.

FourFourTwo's official ticketing partner, Seat Unique, has a variety of options for you to choose from down below.

Wolves vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Wolves' struggles continued in North London last weekend, with Arteta's men leaving it until stoppage time to condemn them to another defeat.

Despite Arokodare's late leveller, Yerson Mosquera then put through his own net just minutes later to hand the advantage back to the Gunners.

Edwards' side seems to be a collection of individuals at this point and if things do not change, relegation could be confirmed in a flash.

Now 14 points adrift, the Wanderers are set to be without Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Daniel Bentley (ankle) due to injury, while Mosquera will serve a one-match suspension due to his accumulation of yellow cards.

The Bees were dismantled at the Etihad in midweek and now must look to find a way out of their recent rut.

One win in their last six games in all competitions is a slight concern, but they are well fancied to beat the Premier League's bottom side on Saturday in the Midlands.

Brentford's away form also leaves a lot to be desired ahead of Saturday's clash, having now lost seven of their eight top-flight matches on the road this season.

Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho (all knee) and Reiss Nelson (knock) all remain sidelined, while Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara and Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Wolves vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-2 Brentford

Wolves have been woeful, and with even more pressure mounting on Edwards to deliver, an early home goal could set Molineux off again with boos and disgruntled support. We can see the Bees winning with a goal in each half on Saturday.