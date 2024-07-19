Winners of major trophies as a player and manager

Franz Beckenbauer enjoyed immense success on the pitch and in the dugout (Image credit: Alamy)

To some in football, it seems that winning major trophies just comes naturally.

The names you're about to see all won top honours during their playing and managerial careers, with a select few doing so at club and international level.

From FA Cup-winning underdogs to multiple world champions, we take a look at those who got their hands on significant silverware both on the pitch and while giving instructions to those on it...