So, at World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?

If so, that could be a godsend for a striker. Any player could feasibly score a goal a game up until the final, plus penalties in all three knockout rounds to up until the showpiece in order to hit double figures for the tournament as a whole.

Just look at Harry Kane – the 2018 Golden Boot winner – who very rarely misses from the spot. Well, unfortunately, it's not quite that simple. Sorry, Sir Harold.

Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022?

No, penalties scored in shootouts do not count towards

Goals scored in shootouts are in fact considered outside of the conventions of a proper match: they don't count towards any tally in any competition – and equally goalkeepers' performances in shootouts don't count towards their statistics, either.

Penalties that are scored within the 90 minutes of a match – or the 120, should the game go to extra-time – are fair game. In the 2018 World Cup, Harry Kane scored six goals and 50% of those were from the spot. They all count, though: even the one that bounced in off his backside (opens in new tab) following a wayward Ruben Loftus Cheek effort.

Harry Kane scored six goals at the last World Cup – three from the spot. (Image credit: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Those who remember clearly enough, however, will recall that the England captain netted twice from 12 yards against Colombia in the last-16 of the World Cup – once during the 90 minutes and once in the penalty shootout (opens in new tab) that was eventually won by the Three Lions.

That would take Kane up to seven goals. But a penalty within the context of a shootout isn't actually a goal.

Glad to have cleared that one up – but to confirm, goals scored in third-place playoffs do count.