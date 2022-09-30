World Cup 2022: Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?

By Mark White
published

At the World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot? Let's look at the rules of the competition

World Cup 2022: Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot? Harry Kane of England scores their team's third goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

So, at World Cup 2022, do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot?

If so, that could be a godsend for a striker. Any player could feasibly score a goal a game up until the final, plus penalties in all three knockout rounds to up until the showpiece in order to hit double figures for the tournament as a whole. 

Just look at Harry Kane – the 2018 Golden Boot winner – who very rarely misses from the spot. Well, unfortunately, it's not quite that simple. Sorry, Sir Harold. 

Do penalty shootout goals count towards the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022?

No, penalties scored in shootouts do not count towards 

Frank Lampard of England reacts to his missed penalty in a penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Quarter-final match between England and Portugal played at the Stadium Gelsenkirchen on July 1, 2006 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Isn't it enough in this country to ask for the goals to be scored, let alone for them to count towards individual records? (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Goals scored in shootouts are in fact considered outside of the conventions of a proper match: they don't count towards any tally in any competition – and equally goalkeepers' performances in shootouts don't count towards their statistics, either. 

Penalties that are scored within the 90 minutes of a match – or the 120, should the game go to extra-time – are fair game. In the 2018 World Cup, Harry Kane scored six goals and 50% of those were from the spot. They all count, though: even the one that bounced in off his backside (opens in new tab) following a wayward Ruben Loftus Cheek effort. 

Harry Kane of England celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's sixth goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Panama at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Harry Kane scored six goals at the last World Cup – three from the spot. (Image credit: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Those who remember clearly enough, however, will recall that the England captain netted twice from 12 yards against Colombia in the last-16 of the World Cup – once during the 90 minutes and once in the penalty shootout (opens in new tab) that was eventually won by the Three Lions.

That would take Kane up to seven goals. But a penalty within the context of a shootout isn't actually a goal.

Glad to have cleared that one up – but to confirm, goals scored in third-place playoffs do count.

