Quiz! Can you name every Golden Boot winner at the FIFA World Cup between 1930 and 2022?

This guy may (or may not) be on the list…

It’s now less than 12 months until football’s biggest tournament is back.

This domestic season will therefore take on an extra importance as players stake their claim for a spot on the plane.

As those characters will tell you themselves, you can never be too early in preparing for a World Cup, so get yourself warmed up by naming the top goal-getters from every iteration of the competition.

The competition began in 1930, and we’re covering every World Cup from then, right up until the last outing at Qatar in 2022.

Don’t forget, the Golden Boot can be, and has been, shared between two or more players who score the same amount in any given tournament, so there are 31 players to name in total, and you’ll need to get your skates on, because we’ve only given you 6 minutes to name as many as you can.

Struggling with that one particular name? Don’t worry, simply log into Kwizly and they’ll be on hand to provide you with a hint.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz to your mates to see who’s topping the World Cup knowledge charts.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

