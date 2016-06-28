You decide: Who should be the next England manager?

Roy's gone after England exited Euro 2016 following an embarrassing loss to Iceland. His replacement is already being considered by the three members of the FA responsible for hiring the next manager: FA chief executive Martin Glenn, FA executive David Gill and Dan Ashworth, the FA's technical director.

The search begins. But who do you think should be in charge? Which of these men deserves a chance in the hot seat? Vote away or let us know in the comments below who else should get a crack at the national side.

