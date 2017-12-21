Zanka Claus: Mathias Jorgensen is buying drinks for all Huddersfield fans travelling to Southampton

Huddersfield fans are bracing themselves for the 472-mile round trip to see their side play Southampton on Saturday to kick off their busy festive schedule.

And as a show of appreciation to the loyal supporters two days before Christmas, Mathias "Zanka" Jorgensen confirmed on Twitter that he is buying all 2,596 fans a drink inside St Mary's.

The 27-year-old Dane tweeted: "I hope you like the gift. Zanka Claus is coming to Town!

"Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend."

is coming to Town!A drink on me for every fan going to Southampton on Saturday! Grab a token on the way in. December 20, 2017

If the fans don't use the voucher at Southampton, then it is also valid for Huddersfield's clash with Stoke on Boxing Day. Happy days.

SEE ALSO...​

Watch: Ajax's Justin Kluivert curls in a beauty against Twente

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com