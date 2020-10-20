Footballer of the Season set to bank R250k as PSL confirm prize money for awards

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the Footballer of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign will be awarded R250 000, while also confirming the prize money for the other categories.

The awards are set to take place on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 20h00 in a virtual event.

Thembinkhosi Lorch won the award for the 2018/19 season but is not in the running this year with Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both Mamelodi Sundowns) on the shortlist for this year’s gong.

The league confirmed the prize structure in a statement to the media on Tuesday.

COMPETITION CATEGORY PRIZE MONEY

Footballer of the Season R250 000

ABSA PREMIERSHIP

Absa Premiership Player's Player of the Season R200 000

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season R75 000

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season R50 000

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season R50 000

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season R50 000

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season R50 000

Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season R50 000

Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season R50 000

MTN8 MTN8 Last Man Standing R80 000

TKO Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament R200 000

NEDBANK CUP Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player R50 000

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament R150 000

GLADAFRICA GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer of the Season R50 000

MATCH OFFICIALS Referee of the Season R50 000

Assistant Referee of the Season R40 000