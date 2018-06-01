The 10 most shocking exclusions from World Cup squads

A self-inflicted move on the part of Sweden's FA, who had inexplicably barred foreign-based professionals from the national team. Nordahl was his country’s undoubted star, having led Sweden to success at the 1948 Olympics. He was top scorer in that tournament, and had plundered 43 goals in 33 caps by the time his move to Milan essentially forced him into an early retirement from international football.

Sweden finished third at the 1950 World Cup with a team of domestic amateurs but could have won if their fearsome "Gre-No-Li" strikeforce of Nordahl, Gunnar Gren and Niels Lindholm – who as an attacking trio fired Milan to the 1951 Scudetto – had been allowed to play.