The 10 most underrated players in the Premier League right now
The unsung heroes
We’re used to seeing the same familiar names being showered with praise every week in the Premier League, and whose exploits are plastered all over social media.
But while the sexier attacking players hog the headlines, some of their team-mates are doing equally important – and impressive – work in other areas of the pitch. For example…
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)
Laporte is one of three Manchester City players to have a big claim to be on this list, along with the underappreciated David Silva (yes, he's still underappreciated) and midfield rock Fernandinho.
The Frenchman’s excellent form has gone largely unnoticed though, and the 24-year-old has been one of the division’s best centre-backs this season. It’s not an exact measurement, but since joining in January his top-flight record when starting reads: P23 W21 D2 L0.
It’s also baffling that he continues to be snubbed by France. He was called up by Didier Deschamps in October after some confusion but is yet to be handed his first cap. Should Adil Rami and Mamadou Sakho really be in there ahead of him? (Answer: er, no.)
Andre Gomes (Everton)
Marco Silva credits Everton’s improvement to a team effort, but since Gomes came into the side they've had three wins, a draw at Stamford Bridge and narrow defeats at Old Trafford and Anfield.
Gomes’s composed displays complement Idrissa Gueye’s terrier-like qualities nicely, and he embodies this new Toffees team. Six first-team players arrived in the summer – Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Gomes and Bernard – all aged between 21 and 25. In the previous two campaigns, 10 players had come to Everton between the ages of 26 and 33.
In addition, all but Richarlison came from a Champions League club, and while Gomes had his problems at Barcelona, he excelled at Valencia before then and has given Silva's midfield an air of authority.
Matt Doherty (Wolves)
It’s hard to ignore the legions of Jorge Mendes making their mark for Wolves this season, but speak to the Molineux faithful and they’ll tell you that their best performers this season have no Gestifute connections.
Conor Coady has impressed at the back, but right-back Doherty has impressed more, with only one full-back (Andy Robertson) creating more chances and enjoying more touches in the opposition penalty box this season.
The 26-year-old is surely a shoo-in as Seamus Coleman’s heir for Ireland.
Etienne Capoue (Watford)
Despite their recent slump, for Watford to be 11 points clear of the relegation zone at this stage of the season represents progress. The team is filled with underrated players, from the consistent Craig Cathcart to the thrilling Roberto Pereyra.
But former Spurs man Capoue deserves the most credit after being transformed into a pressing, hard-working, industrious midfielder. Javi Gracia’s success is built on making things uncomfortable for the opposition and the Frenchman does it better than anyone: only six players in the division make more tackles on average, and only one beats him for interceptions.
Shane Duffy (Brighton)
Brighton’s defensive quality continues to astound, and while that’s not just because of Duffy, he is the action man of the Seagulls' backline.
No player in the Premier League has made more clearances this season (112), and the Irishman has made 77 of those with his head – 20 more than anyone else. On top of that, nobody has made more blocks either.
Duffy’s style may have gone out of fashion in the era of technically gifted defenders, but he can be safe in the knowledge that he’s very much appreciated by his boss.
Philip Billing (Huddersfield)
Billing’s all-action performances have seen him rack up the most dribbles, fourth-most shots, most tackles and third-most interceptions in the Huddersfield team. Get you a man who can do both, as they say.
He isn’t the perfect midfielder and has gone missing a few times since promotion, as well as occasionally demonstrating poor positioning. But aged 22, there aren’t many players who have come so far so quickly. He joined the Terriers academy aged 17 in 2013 and a Denmark cap is on the horizon – not to mention interest from bigger clubs.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)
Bournemouth may have lost four on the bounce in the Premier League, but they've still enjoyed a fantastic start to the season. Eddie Howe's high-flying Cherries are just four points off the top six, and only Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening third of the campaign.
Much of the praise for Bournemouth's form has gone to the front three of Callum Wilson, David Brooks and Ryan Fraser, but Cook is just as integral to their fortunes as any of those who play ahead of him. The midfielder knits the play together for Howe's side and, at 21, still has plenty of time to get even better.
Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)
Only six teams have conceded more goals than West Ham's 22 this term - but that figure would be worse if it wasn't for Fabianski. The Polish shot-stopper kept Swansea in the survival picture for longer than they deserved in 2017/18, and he's proving just as crucial to his new employers in east London.
The former Arsenal custodian may turn 33 before the end of the campaign, but his reflexes remain as sharp as ever. Of the division's ever-present goalkeepers, only Joe Hart has made more saves so far.
Rob Holding (Arsenal)
Holding arrived at Arsenal to little fanfare, with Arsene Wenger sarcastically apologising for the fact he didn't cost £55m. The former Bolton stopper has proved excellent value for money at just a fraction of that cost - the fee was in the region of £2m - and he's now established himself as a regular starter under Wenger's successor, Unai Emery.
The Spaniard praised Holding's "spirit" and "commitment" last week, but the youngster has also impressed with his assuredness and reading of the game. At this rate, a first England cap can't be too far around the corner.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
In the Mauricio Pochettino era, no player has divided opinion among the Tottenham fan base as much as Lamela. Even the Argentine's harshest critics would struggle to downplay his contributions this season, however, with the former Roma man serving a reminder of his quality after an injury-hit campaign last time out.
Lamela has only started four league games in 2018/19, but he's still managed to score four times and provide an assist. His aggression and off-the-ball running are highly valued by Pochettino, who often looks to his countryman to set the team's tempo out of possession.
