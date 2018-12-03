The 10 most underrated players in the Premier League right now

Laporte is one of three Manchester City players to have a big claim to be on this list, along with the underappreciated David Silva (yes, he's still underappreciated) and midfield rock Fernandinho.

The Frenchman’s excellent form has gone largely unnoticed though, and the 24-year-old has been one of the division’s best centre-backs this season. It’s not an exact measurement, but since joining in January his top-flight record when starting reads: P23 W21 D2 L0.

It’s also baffling that he continues to be snubbed by France. He was called up by Didier Deschamps in October after some confusion but is yet to be handed his first cap. Should Adil Rami and Mamadou Sakho really be in there ahead of him? (Answer: er, no.)