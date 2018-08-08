10 stars who played a blinder against a team – then got signed by them

"I put him in the team and now I regret it," Portugal boss Fernando Santos said after winning Euro 2016. Santos was talking about Ronaldo, and the day in 2003 that sealed the teenager’s move to Manchester United.

Santos was in charge of Sporting at the time, and his star-in-the-making had just run John O'Shea ragged in a 3-1 pre-season win over United. "That night, I played unbelievable. I played so good," Ronaldo later said.

An impressed Rio Ferdinand urged Sir Alex Ferguson to sign the winger after the match. Wily old Fergie already knew all about Ronaldo, but this performance prompted the Scot to seal the signing that day – and Santos would go on to reap the benefits 13 years later.