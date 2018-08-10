10 things we think will happen in the 2018/19 Premier League

Seeing Arsenal managed by anyone other than Arsene Wenger will be weird. But Unai Emery won’t suffer from the same raised expectations as David Moyes at Manchester United, and the prospect of fulfilling the potential of the group he has inherited was arguably a big reason to take the job. There are diamonds to polish at the Emirates.

There’s also an argument that the imbalance of the squad could see the coach tie himself in knots, not to mention the task of jolting players out of complacency.

It could go either way, but it’s better than the stagnation of Wenger’s latter days. It’ll be something different to seeing the same thing time and again, to the slow erosion of a great manager’s reputation.