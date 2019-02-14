10 top managers who bounced back after a disastrous first job

Thierry Henry’s dream job quickly turned into a nightmare. Handed the reins by boyhood team Monaco in October, the Arsenal legend was unable to turn the ailing club’s fortunes around in his first managerial role. With Les Monégasques mired in relegation trouble, Henry was sacked last month.

There’s hope for Titi yet, though – in this slideshow we pick out 10 managers who went on to enjoy success despite disappointing maiden stints in the dugout.