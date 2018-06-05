10 World Cup 2018 breakout stars we can't wait to see

Sweden approach this World Cup in a cautious mood because most of their players, including star playmaker Emil Forsberg, are in poor form. However, that certainly can't be said of versatile midfielder Claesson, who’s enjoyed a marvellous season for Krasnodar in netting 10 league goals and providing solid all-around performances.

The 26-year-old was magnificent in a couple of historic fixtures against Italy, as the Swedes kept two clean sheets in the World Cup qualifying play-offs. His energy, stamina and powerful shooting ability will be extremely useful this summer.