11 footballers who played through the pain barrier (and definitely, definitely shouldn't have)

David Beckham’s metatarsal became history's most Googled bone after it was broken by Aldo Duscher less than two months before the 2002 World Cup. Beckham made it to Japan and South Korea, but he wasn’t operating anywhere near full capacity and in the quarter-final his leap over a tackle led to a Brazil counter-attack and the equalising goal.

Michael Owen had given England the lead that day, but the Liverpool ace later revealed he hadn’t trained all week because of a tight groin. Little wonder the Three Lions lost 2-1.