The 13 best-ever Premier League loanees

Remember when Sturridge used to play week in, week out? The England striker may be struggling to reignite his Liverpool career at present, but he was a mainstay in Owen Coyle’s Bolton side at the Reebok Stadium in 2011.

Sturridge scored eight goals in 12 league encounters – including a last-minute winner on his debut against Wolves – and became only the sixth player to score in each of his first four games for a Premier League club. His excellent form while on loan at Bolton convinced Chelsea to keep hold of him the following season but the Blues ultimately moved him on in January 2013, when he joined Liverpool. He's reportedly a target for Inter and Sevilla.