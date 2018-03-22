The best they never had: England’s 10 greatest underachievers

At his best, Wilshere is one of the country’s most thrilling talents – a galvanising force in midfield, smart in possession and capable of unlocking defences with his excellent vision.

Having spent the 2016/17 season on loan with Bournemouth and with his contract expiring in the summer, Wilshere’s Arsenal future looked bleak. Since his latest return from injury, however, he has been in outstanding for the Gunners and has reportedly been offered a new contract – albeit with a reduced salary.

The bottom line, though: Wilshere is now 26 and has barely played any football compared to his peers – just 78 league starts in seven seasons. He may still come good but, let’s be honest: scrambling a loan to a smaller club was never the plan for the man who was supposed to be the future of Arsenal and England’s midfield in his mid-20s.