Official! The 16 lowest-scoring forwards in Premier League history

On Wednesday 4 December 2013, Jozy Altidore put Sunderland in front against Chelsea. It turned out to be his only goal in 42 Premier League games for the Black Cats, following one in 28 for Hull earlier in his career – a devastatingly poor return for a man who has scored 42 in 113 USA internationals. (Oh, and Chelsea came back to win 4-3.)

Fairly or unfairly, Altidore developed a reputation as one of the least efficient strikers in top-flight history. But who else has failed to threaten the scoreboards, except perhaps with wayward volleys? By analysing the raw data supplied by our friends at STATS, behold the most goal-shy forwards in the history of the Premier League...