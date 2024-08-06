Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and today is all about the best goalscorers in Premier League history

That's right: we want you to name all the players to have scored 30 or more goals in a single season. But it's not as hard as it seems.

Rather than give you a blank canvas for this one, we've put forward 20 players and you have to give us a 'yes' or a 'no' as to whether or not they've netted 30 goals in a season since the Premier League was formed in 1992. Sound easy?

Well, some are, some aren't. To help you, we're looking for those who have done it across 38- and 42-game seasons since the 1992/93 season – so need to go back and forth in your head as to when the league was reduced to 20 sides.

So how well do you know your Prem scorers?

There's no time limit on this quiz, just 20 players to guess either yes or no. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

